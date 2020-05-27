Summer Camp With The Stars

iHEARTMEDIA will launch "SUMMER Camp with the Stars,” a special four-week series featuring the top names in music helping millions of children across the U.S. missing out on SUMMER camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series will stream every FRIDAY in JULY 2020 beginning JULY 3rd at 5p (ET) on iHEARTRADIO’s FACEBOOK page.

“SUMMER Camp with the Stars” series will kick off with special guest counselor AJ MCLEAN of the BACKSTREET BOYS, who will be leading a dance class with his daughter from their home.

“With millions of Americans postponing or canceling their summer plans to keep themselves and others safe, we wanted to produce a virtual summer camp experience for the entire family to enjoy together,” said iHEART Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN. “We’re thrilled to have AJ and several other of our favorite artists helping to create families of happy campers.”

“I’m thrilled to be the first camp counselor for ‘SUMMER Camp with the Stars,’ especially since I get to share the experience with my daughter,” said MCLEAN. “It’s so important that we still find moments to just have fun with our children during such a strange time. I hope everyone is ready to dance!”

