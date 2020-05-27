Happy birthday KFKF!

Congratulations to STEEL CITY MEDIA Country KFKF/KANSAS CITY, which will be celebrating its 57th birthday as a Country station TOMORROW (5/28). Then PD TED CRAMER, who kicked off the format with JOHNNY CASH’s “Ring Of Fire” in 1963, will be a guest on current PD DALE CARTER’s morning show beginning at 6:45a (CT). Originally launched as KCKN-F, the station changed to its current call letters in 1983.

CRAMER, a 1999 inductee in the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME, can still be heard on the air SATURDAY nights at RESULTS RADIO’s WGGE (FROGGY 99.1)/PARKERSBURG, W.VA.

