Consent Decree

A station sale that began with an LMA in 2014 and a contract in 2015 and was consummated in 2020 but didn't get filed with the FCC until APRIL 8, 2020 has resulted in an $8,000 FCC fine against the buyer and seller under a consent decree with the Commission.

ANTHONY PARADISO's TIFFIN BROADCASTING II, LLC sold Oldies WTTF-A-W227BJ/TIFFIN, OH to BAS BROADCASTING, INC. for $608,000 under a deal made in 2015 and amended in 2018. The buyer has been operating the stations under an LMA since 2014, just after the seller acquired the stations, and, after the 2018 amendment, closed on the deal at the end of 2019 for tax purposes (BAS had paid the entire amount in 2015-17), then filed the application in APRIL asking for approval on a nunc pro tunc basis. TIFFIN and BAS said that they thought the ownership change "would be implemented through the process of filing the renewal applications."

