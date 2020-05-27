Brodsky

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING EVP/Business Affairs PETER BRODSKY has been promoted to General Counsel and EVP/Business Affairs, reporting to Chairman/CEO JON PLATT.

PLATT said, “PETER is a key member of SONY/ATV’s leadership team, and his invaluable counsel is integral to our success. His guidance on strategic business opportunities is of great benefit to our global teams and, most importantly, to our songwriters. An expert in copyright reform, PETER has been an influential advocate for the songwriting community, and I am confident he will continue to move the needle as our new General Counsel.”

BRODSKY said, “I am thrilled to continue working with JON and the entire team at SONY/ATV as we build a new chapter for this great company. It is truly an honor to represent our unparalleled songwriters and the world’s greatest collection of songs.”

