More Data

The second JACOBS MEDIA study of consumers during the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic, fielded in mid-MAY, revealed that consumers are ready to resume going to the grocery or parties and social events, but perceive greater risk in going to concerts or theaters.

The survey of core radio listeners, conducted MAY 12-14, 2020 among 16,004 U.S. and Canadian radio station listeners, measured what the respondents are interested in resuming versus the risk they perceive in each activity; going to the grocery or pharmacy led all activities with 75% ranking it with 4 or 5 on a scale of 5, and 36% finding it risky. 72% said they are interested in going to parties or social and family events, and 71% are ready to eat at a sit-down restaurant, although the latter showed a higher risk factor (62%). Going to a concert, theatre, or festival ranked seventh but a majority (61%) said they are ready to go, despite 77% ranking the risk of doing so high.

The survey also offered a wealth of data on the listeners, including radio listening (apparently on the rebound since the beginning of the pandemic), work-at-home numbers (nearly two-thirds of commercial radio listeners, almost one-third under a stay-at-home order as states loosen the restrictions), employment (going from 64% full-time before the pandemic hit to 49% now, with unemployment going from 4% to 15%, although most of the layoffs occurred in the early weeks of the pandemic), concerns (the economy well ahead of all other concerns, and health, physical and mental, of others more than their own), and other information.

“None of us has lived through a disruption like COVID-19 before,” said JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS. “Now as we prepare to re-open, not all activities are created equal. While consumers are interested in going to a restaurant or a concert, they are also very concerned about the risks involved.”

VP/GM PAUL JACOBS added, “In light of these findings, many customer-facing businesses will need to retrench and refocus. Savvy media marketers and salespeople can use this data to work strategically with clients representing many verticals.”

Find the full survey results here.

