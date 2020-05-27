Behind The Boards

A new book due out next month from publisher BAKER & TAYLOR will “pull back the curtain on the MUSIC ROW hit-making machine that is the recording studio,” according to PR materials. Titled “Behind the Boards: NASHVILLE,” the 600-page book drops on TUESDAY, JUNE 23rd. Its author, NASHVILLE-based biographer JAKE BROWN, “explores the in-depth relationships between artists and producers while revealing the compelling stories behind some of the biggest hits to come out of MUSIC CITY.”

It includes interviews with 30 successful NASHVILLE producers, including: TONY BROWN, DANN HUFF, BUDDY CANNON, DAVE COBB, JAMES STROUD, BYRON GALLIMORE, NATHAN CHAPMAN, SHANE MCANALLY, PAUL WORLEY, MICHAEL KNOX, ROSS COPPERMAN, JIM ED NORMAN, BOBBY BRADDOCK and many more.

An audiobook version will be available through BLACKSTONE AUDIO three days prior to the book’s street date.

Author BROWN calls the work, “A love letter to my hometown that I couldn’t be more proud of.”

