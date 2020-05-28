Today's Numbers

NIELSEN AUDIO APRIL '20 results arrive TODAY for BAKERSFIELD; OMAHA; AKRON; CHARLESTON, SC; and HARRISBURG. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming THURSDAY, MAY 28th: LITTLE ROCK; SPOKANE; COLUMBIA, SC; DES MOINES; GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE; LITTLE ROCK; and SPRINGFIELD, MA.

« see more Net News