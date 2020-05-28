Knotfest Roadshow Streaming Event Set For Friday, May 29th

SLIPKNOT and KNOTFEST.COM have created a global multi-media hub for news, interviews, performances, merchandise and more dedicated to covering art, music, culture and media for fans of heavy culture.

To celebrate the launch on what would have been the kick-off weekend of the highly anticipated KNOTFEST ROADSHOW U.S. tour, KNOTFEST.COM will be hosting an exclusive KNOTFEST ROADSHOW streaming event this FRIDAY, MAY 29th at 3p (PT).

This special online event will be hosted by BEEZ and feature exclusive concert streams and interviews with SLIPKNOT, UNDEROATH and CODE ORANGE. In addition, a limited SLIPKNOT KNOTFEST ROADSHOW merch drop will be available for 72 hours starting FRIDAY morning, featuring the tour merch collection that would have been sold this summer, while strictly limited KNOTFEST merch is available now here.

SLIPKNOT will be streaming their 2019 headline set from GRASPOP FESTIVAL in BELGIUM, UNDEROATH will be streaming their performance from THE BROOKLYN BOWL in LAS VEGAS from 2016, and CODE ORANGE will be streaming their "Last Ones Left: In Fear of the End" performance that originally aired on TWITCH back in MARCH.

Check out the trailer for the stream here and watch the event FRIDAY, MAY 29th at 3p (PT) at KNOTFEST.COM.

« see more Net News