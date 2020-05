Finalists

NPR has selected the 25 finalists in this year's Student Podcast Challenge. The finalists were picked from over 2,000 entries from 46 states and the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. Two grand prize winners will be announced next WEDNESDAY (6/3).

The finalists include:

High School Finalists:

AMERICA ISN'T ALL SONG AND DANCE, THADEN SCHOOL, BENTONVILLE, AR

CHANGING THE WHITE CURRICULUM, ONE BOOK AT A TIME, FRANCIS LEWIS HIGH SCHOOL, QUEENS, NY

CV19 PODCAST, SARA ZHU, ELLA ROSSI, LIZ BREIDINGER, GRIFFIN BECKER, and CARLO PRYOR, ALAMEDA, CA

GANGS IN CHICAGO, J. STERLING MORTON EAST HIGH SCHOOL, CICERO, IL

HOW A SMALL TOWN DISCOVERED THE UNIVERSE, HOLMDEL HIGH SCHOOL, HOLMDEL, NJ

INTO OUR LIVES!, J. STERLING MORTON EAST HIGH SCHOOL, CICERO, IL

LIFE AND DEATH IN THE AMAZON: A TRAGIC TALE OF SURVIVAL, THADEN SCHOOL, BENTONVILLE, AR

LIVE, LAUGH, QUESTION LIFE: A FAM OF FIVE, MARIA FRANK, DENVILLE, NJ

OFFENSIVE MASCOT REPRESENTATION IN WISCONSIN SCHOOLS, PATHWAYS HIGH SCHOOL, MILWAUKEE, WI

POPO THE CLOWN, ST. HELENA HIGH SCHOOL, ST. HELENA, CA

STRAWBERRIES IN THE DEATH CAPITAL?, STILWELL HIGH SCHOOL, STILWELL, OK

THE FLOSSY PODCAST, CANARSIE STUDIOS, BROOKLYN, NY

THINGS YOU DON'T KNOW ABOUT TESLA, ANGIE SUN, LAND O' LAKES, FL

WHAT IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL SOUND?, CITY HIGH, TUCSON, AZ

WHY INSTAGRAM IS LIKE A COCAINE-LACED BROWNIE, ALEX and AARON MORGAN, ATHERTON, CA



Middle School Finalists:

40 YEARS COLD, CLOVERLEAF ENRICHMENT SCHOOL, CASTLE ROCK, CO

LOOKING TOWARDS NATURE, COTTAGE LANE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, BLAUVELT, NY

MASKED KIDS, THE DRAGON KIDS, NEW YORK

CONCUSSIONS, TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

RESOLVED: THAT THE U.S. GOVERNMENT OUGHT TO BAN POLITICAL ADVERTISING ON SOCIAL MEDIA, BRENTWOOD SCHOOL, LOS ANGELES

SIBLING RIVALRY, RIVERSIDE, IL

STUDENTS VS TEACHERS, GARRISON MIDDLE SCHOOL, WALLA WALLA, WA

THE FORGOTTEN FLOOD OF 1965, CLOVERLEAF ENRICHMENT SCHOOL, CASTLE ROCK, CO

TOXIC MASCULINITY, DALTON, GA

« see more Net News