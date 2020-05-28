New show debuts

KEY NETWORKS has announced the initial affiliates for its new syndicated Country show, “SHAWN PARR’s Across The Country,” set to launch on MONDAY, JUNE 1st (NET NEWS 4/20). The four-hour weekday show will debut in 16 markets, including on: WGSQ (94.7 THE COUNTRY GIANT)/COOKEVILLE, TN; KBCR (BIG COUNTRY 96.9)/STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO; WAKX (KIX COUNTRY 98.7)/PALM COAST, FL; WYOT (102.3 THE COYOTE)/ROCKFORD, IL; WKOA (K105) LAFAYETTE, IN; and WXFL (KIX 96)/FLORENCE, AL. It is available to air in any daypart except overnights.

The NASHVILLE-based PARR previously hosted CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE’s syndicated evening show “NASH Nights Live” from 2014 until his departure in DECEMBER 2019 (NET NEWS 12/17/19). His nearly 30-year-long Country radio background also includes mornings at MT. WILSON BROADCASTERS Country KKGO/LOS ANGELES, which he joined at its inception in 2007, and middays and afternoons during two stints with EMMIS Country KZLA/LOS ANGELES between 1993-2006.

KEY NETWORKS Chief Revenue Officer DENNIS GREEN said, “We are delighted at the initial response from stations to ‘SHAWN PARR’s Across The Country.’ There is no one in Country radio that works harder putting together amazing content for affiliates than SHAWN, and we look forward to coming to your towns ‘Across the Country!’”

Added PARR, “I have waited a long time for this and have built an amazing team who are ready to help me take NASHVILLE ‘Across the Country!’ I don't anticipate any sleep SUNDAY night. This is going to be fun!”

WGSQ VP/OM PHILLIP GIBBONS said his station, “is thrilled to welcome ‘SHAWN PARR’s Across The Country.’ SHAWN is an outstanding talent and terrific guy. Nights just got better on the COUNTRY GIANT!”

WXFL PD FLETCH BROWN said, "We are very excited to add SHAWN to our programming lineup. Our listeners are as important to him as they are to us, and he shows that. His energy and love for Country music make him a perfect fit for our brand!"

