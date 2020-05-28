Sale

RICKI LEE and AARON ISHMAEL's LOUD MEDIA are buying two stations in the KNOXVILLE market, Hot AC WJRV (106.1 THE RIVER)/OLIVER SPRINGS, TN and Oldies WTNQ/LA FOLLETTE, TN, from MOMENTUM BROADCASTING LLC for an undisclosed price and will take over operation of the stations under an LMA on JULY 1st. Broker EDDIE ESSERMAN represented the seller in the transaction.

ISHMAEL, who owns Rock WVLZ-A-W246DH and Oldies WKCE-A in the market, said, "We are extremely excited about strengthening our position in (the) KNOXVILLE, TN market. WJRV and WTNQ are the perfect companions for our other two established radio stations WVLZ and WKCE. We are looking forward to introducing two exciting new radio brands to KNOXVILLE and expanding our footprint starting JULY 1, 2020.”

