SHADOE STEVENS has launched a new podcast that he describes as taking "the heart of vintage radio theater into (the) 21st Century, (with) 3D technology, and expands it with humor and imagination." THe scripted half-hour comedy "MENTALRADIO" includes "SNL-style sketches, original music and jingles, and... parodies of everything from conspiracy theories, to breaking news and pop culture."

STEVENS, whose storied career includes many years on LOS ANGELES radio, hosting duties on "AMERICAN TOP 40," and acting, voiceover, and announcing credits too numerous to mention, says that the podcast "transports listeners to a world that exists within our own -- a world in which a secret society of Optimysticals operates behind-the-scenes to uplift mankind. It’s a rich world complete with its own mythology and recurring characters. And because of its cinematic landscape, original soundtrack, and layers of sound design, it feels like nothing else. And it feels real."

Check out the podcast by clicking here.

