Debuting New Show

APPLE MUSIC has a new show, AFRICA NOW RADIO WITH CUPPY. CUPPY, the show's host is a NIGERIAN-born DJ and curator. The show is based on APPLE MUSIC's recently launched AFRICA NOW playlist showcasing the latest AFRICAN sounds from a variety of AFRICAN specific genres,

CUPPY commented, "With a DJ background, I’m excited not only to play music but showcase the vast array of talented artists cultivating the music scene on the continent! There are so many rich textures and sounds in AFRICA and the time is now for the world to embrace our diversity. Each and every week I’ll be bringing a dynamic guide to discovering and celebrating the biggest and best sounds from across AFRICA, the Motherland. It will be entertainment at its best, CUPPY style!"

AFRICA NOW RADIO WITH CUPPY airs weekly on SUNDAYS with the first episode on MAY 31st at 9a EDT on APPLE MUSIC at apple.co/_AfricaNow.

