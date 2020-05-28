No Shows This Summer

LOS ANGELES' GREEK THEATRE has cancelled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic. The cancellation is the first season to be scrapped in the venue's 90 years.

CITY OF LOS ANGELES Recreation and Parks Department Exec. Officer AP DIAZ said, “Although we had hoped to celebrate our 90th Anniversary Season of providing live entertainment for the citizens of LOS ANGE:ES we feel it is the right, responsible and safe thing for fans, artists, staff and our GRIFFITH PARK community to put a pause on live, large crowd events until 2021.”

« see more Net News