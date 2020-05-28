New Podcast, Site

The "MONDAY MORNING RADIO" business podcast is spinning off a new podcast and website offering advice from business experts. "SMALL BUSINESS PARAMEDICS" will be hosted by former WALL STREET JOURNAL columnist DEAN ROTBART.

ROTBART said, "We plan to be a one-stop resource for owners and managers seeking practical advice on how to run their businesses and extricate themselves from jams."

