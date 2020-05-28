Powers

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/DETROIT has upped Assistant Chief Engineer SHERRI POWERS to Chief Engineer. POWERS has been with the cluster, Active Rock WRIF, Classic Rock WCSX, Urban AC WDMK (105.9 KISS FM), and Classic Hip Hop WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE), full-time for 22 years.

“It’s been incredible working in radio over the past 29 years,” said POWERS. “I’ve had the great fortune and privilege of spending a great majority of my career with the incredible BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP stations in the MOTOR CITY,” said POWERS. I’d like to thank MAC EDWARDS and the incredible people I work with every day for their support!”

“We’re so fortunate to have SHERRI POWERS as an integral member of the BEASLEY-DETROIT team,” said VP/Market Manager MAC EDWARDS. ”Not only is SHERRI highly respected by her colleagues, she epitomizes dedication to her craft and devotion to getting the job done right. SHERRI has taken the lead on many significant projects in her storied career here. We look forward to watching her continue to lead as our new Chief.”

“SHERRI has proven herself time and time again and is respected and adored by the staff,” said CTO MIKE COONEY. “I could not be happier that she has accepted the Chief position.”

