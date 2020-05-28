Camp KPL

SIRIUSXM's KIDS PLACE LIVE channel is offering a virtual replacement for SUMMER camp this year with "CAMP KPL," a show featuring a series of activities and projects. The show, with all of the channel's personalities participating, will air weekdays noon-3p (ET) and each episode will be available on demand for two weeks. Many SUMMER camps have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SVP/News, Talk, and Entertainment Programming MEGAN LIBERMAN said, "The cancellation of in-person camps has been a major blow for parents and children across the country. With CAMP KPL we are filling the summer void with fun, engaging experiences that are available On Demand and don't involve staring at a screen."

