See You Next Year??

The annual COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL, rescheduled to OCTOBER 9-18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, may be moved yet again - to next year.

According to a report from BLOOMBERG NEWS, festival organizers have been asking the artists involved if they would instead agree to play in 2021.

The concert attracts as many as 200,000 people to the EMPIRE POLO GROUNDS in INDIO, CA and generates as much as $100 million in sales for promoter GOLDENVOICE and parent company AEG. RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, TRAVIS SCOTT and FRANK OCEAN are this year's headline performers.

The report states some of the acts scheduled to perform have agreed to play next year, while others have not, citing various reasons. Meanwhile, GOLDENVOICE is said to be working on plans with artists to settle numerous financial issues, as local health officials are being asked to present their views.

This raises questions about plans for STAGECOACH, GOLDENVOICE's outdoor country music festival, which is held at the same location, and was rescheduled to OCTOBER 23-25.

