STITCHER has released a study of its listeners that tracks the growth of the podcasting medium over the last 10 years and adds some data on listening habits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Findings from the "STITCHER Podcasting Report" include that the growth of podcasts is not slowing down, increasing over 129,000% since 2010; 2/3 of podcasts are streamed rather than downloaded; mini-series have experienced significant growth; episodes are trending shorter, down by 2.4 minutes since 2013; based on listening hours and the number of shows added to favorites the 35-55 year old demographic is the most dedicated, with 18-34 leading for the number of listeners; and while listening decreased during weekday commuting hours at the outset of the pandemic, the second half of APRIL showed a return to pre-pandemic levels of listening patterns.

Other findings include tracking of the growth of the number of episodes overall and the strong performance of true crime podcasts, consistency of successful podcasts (17 of the top 100 in 2010 remained in the top 100 in 2019), the increase in binging, and the states with the most listening hours (CALIFORNIA with a huge lead over TEXAS and NEW YORK).

"Like STITCHER, podcast listening has been growing strong for over a decade now, and we wanted to take a moment and reflect on the diversity of tastes and consumption habits that have driven that growth," said STITCHER CEO ERIK DIEHN. "The data we found reinforce our belief that the unique, intimate appeal of podcasting makes its fans the most loyal and passionate of any medium."

"The podcast industry has shown its resiliency and ability to be nimble as hosts made a swift transition from recording studios to home, keeping a steady cadence of new episodes," DIEHN continued. "And even as day-to-day life has been transformed, people continue to turn to trusted and beloved shows and hosts to be informed and uplifted."

