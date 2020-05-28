Festival Not Festival

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA is producing a summer-long slate of special music programming. The main effort will be in place of its now-cancelled, annual three-day XPONENTIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL. Beginning FRIDAY, JUNE 5th, and every FRIDAY through the end JULY at 7p, the station will be broadcasting live sets from artists whose performances were recorded from previous years at the gathering.

In addition, there will be XPNFEST WEEKEND from FRIDAY, JULY 24th through SUNDAY, JULY 26th, featuring archived XPONENTIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL performances as well as new and exclusive performances by selected artists who were scheduled to perform at this year’s event.

“We’re excited that some of the artists who were to have performed at this year’s XPONENTIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL are providing these exclusive concerts just for WXPN members and listeners,” said WXPN GM ROGER LAMAY. “It speaks to the strong connection that artists have with WXPN audiences, even during this extraordinarily challenging time.”

WXPN also plans other special programming during the summer including WORLD CAFE INSTAGRAM LIVE HAPPY HOUR every TUESDAY and THURSDAY during JUNE. Learn more about this and other special programming events here.

