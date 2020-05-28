Carolla

ADAM CAROLLA is bringing his standup special to SIRIUSXM and its RAW DOG COMEDY channel with the airing of a video version of "ADAM CAROLLA IS UNPREPARED" on MONDAY (6/1) at 10p (ET) and a two-hour special on RAW DOG JUNE 5th at 2p and 10p (ET). The video special, "ADAM CAROLLA IS UNPREPARED FOR QUARANTINE," involving CAROLLA improvising standup based on viewer suggestions, will be hosted via Zoom; the audio version will include previously-recorded material from CAROLLA's live shows at SIRIUSXM's LOS ANGELES studio last year.

The video version will be open to all U.S. residents 18+ who register in advance at the SIRIUSXM website.

« see more Net News