Filing Office

The FCC has changed the address for filing hand-carried documents as the Commission prepares to move to its new headquarters later this year.

Effective with publication in the Federal Register, hand-carried documents are to be filed at the FCC office at 9050 Junction Drive, ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, MD 20701. Once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION office will be the sole location for submission of hand-carried paper filings, which will be accepted 8a-4p (ET) weekdays.

