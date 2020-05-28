President TRUMP's executive order taking aim at legal protections for social media platforms has drawn a cool reception from the two Democratic members of the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION, the agency TRUMP is telling to revisit the law.

The order, expected to be released TODAY (5/28), would have the FCC review Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which extends immunity to tech companies from liability for content created and posted by others, such as TWITTER and FACEBOOK posts. At the same time, the order would send complaints of "online bias" to the FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION and allow the COMMERCE DEPARTMENT to determine how the section is applied. The move follows TRUMP's anger over one of his tweets being fact-checked by TWITTER, which added a link to direct readers to facts that contradict the falsehoods he posted about "voter fraud"; the idea that social media companies are "censoring" or "shadowbanning" conservatives has been circulating for the last few years.

Commissioner GEOFFREY STARKS issued a statement reading, “I’ll review the final Executive Order when it’s released and assess its impact on the FCC, but one thing is clear: the First Amendment and Section 230 remain the law of the land and control here. Our top priority should be connecting all Americans to high-quality, affordable broadband. The fight against COVID-19 has made closing the digital divide -- and helping all Americans access education, work, and healthcare online -- more critical than ever. We must keep our focus on that essential work.”

But Commissioner JESSICA ROSENWORCEL was more blunt, stating, “This does not work. Social media can be frustrating. But an Executive Order that would turn the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION into the President’s speech police is not the answer. It’s time for those in WASHINGTON to speak up for the First Amendment. History won’t be kind to silence.”

As of midday THURSDAY, the order had not yet been released and Republican FCC Chairman AJIT PAI and Commissioners MIKE O'RIELLY and BRENDAN CARR had not yet issued statements, although CARR has been making the rounds of conservative media calling on social media to be held "accountable to its commitments" to not moderate posts for "partisan political reasons," telling TUCKER CARLSON on FOX NEWS CHANNEL that TWITTER's fact-check constituted "opinion journalism."

« see more Net News