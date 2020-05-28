EO Released Over Fact-Checked Tweets

President TRUMP's executive order taking aim at legal protections for social media platforms while in the Oval Office ahead of signing the order, TRUMP said the EO was to "defend free speech from one of the gravest dangers it has faced in American history."

He explained, "A small handful of social media monopolies controls a vast portion of all public and private communications in the UNITED STATES. "They've had unchecked power to censor, restrict, edit, shape, hide, alter, virtually any form of communication between private citizens and large public audiences.

"My executive order calls for new regulations under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to make it so that social media companies that engage in censoring any political conduct will not be able to keep their liability shield,"

TRUMP's anger stemmed from TWITTER's labeling two of his tweets as having inaccurate information about mail-in ballots and they were both flagged by TWITTER as part of a new policy to call attention to the need for TWITTER users to explore the subject more thoroughly.

Here is an example of one of the TWEETS:

The EO states: "In a country that has long cherished the freedom of expression, we cannot allow a limited number of online platforms to hand-pick the speech that Americans may access and convey online. This practice is fundamentally un-American and anti-democratic. When large, powerful social media companies censor opinions with which they disagree, they exercise a dangerous power."



The EO has drawn a cool reception from the two Democratic members of the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION, the agency TRUMP is telling to revisit the law.

The order would have the FCC review Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which extends immunity to tech companies from liability for content created and posted by others, such as TWITTER and FACEBOOK posts. At the same time, the order would send complaints of "online bias" to the FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION and allow the COMMERCE DEPARTMENT to determine how the section is applied. The move follows TRUMP's anger over one of his tweets being fact-checked by TWITTER, which added a link to direct readers to facts that contradict the falsehoods he posted about "voter fraud"; the idea that social media companies are "censoring" or "shadowbanning" conservatives has been circulating for the last few years.

TWITTER CEO JACK DORSEY said WEDNESDAY, “We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. This does not make us an ‘arbiter of truth.’ Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions.”

According to MARKETWATCH, "Legal experts said the order is largely political and toothless in terms of enforcement, but it could lay the groundwork for legislation. Others warned it is a blatant and unconstitutional threat to punish social-media companies that displease the President."

Commissioner GEOFFREY STARKS issued a statement prior to the release, reading, “I’ll review the final Executive Order when it’s released and assess its impact on the FCC, but one thing is clear: the First Amendment and Section 230 remain the law of the land and control here. Our top priority should be connecting all Americans to high-quality, affordable broadband. The fight against COVID-19 has made closing the digital divide -- and helping all Americans access education, work, and healthcare online -- more critical than ever. We must keep our focus on that essential work.”

But Commissioner JESSICA ROSENWORCEL was more blunt, stating, “This does not work. Social media can be frustrating. But an Executive Order that would turn the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION into the President’s speech police is not the answer. It’s time for those in WASHINGTON to speak up for the First Amendment. History won’t be kind to silence.”

