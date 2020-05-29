Relief Fund

The SUN RADIO FOUNDATION is pledging $20,000 in initial funding towards their SUN RADIO Recharge COVID-19 relief program for grants to community radio stations and musicians from CENTRAL TEXAS towards paying their electricity bills. The foundation has allocated $10,000 in initial funding in the amount of $10,000 for one-time gifts of up to $250 each for community stations nationwide that don't receive CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING funding or other taxpayer subsidies and $10,000 for one-time gifts of up to $200 each for local AUSTIN and SAN ANTONIO-area musicians and crew members.

“Local musicians and the community radio stations who play their music are struggling,” said SUN RADIO FOUNDATION Exec. Dir. DARYL O'NEAL. “Many small, independent community radio stations do not receive any taxpayer funded ‘Public Radio’ stipends through the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING; Of the $75,000,000 in new COVID relief funding given to the CPB, hundreds of non-commercial community radio stations will not receive a dime. We’re solar powered. If we can provide a little sunshine to those who make music, and to those stations who are so brave to play it without help, we’re going to do so. New donations will extend the program.”

Donate to the fund at secure.donationpay.org/sunradio/. Apply for station grants at sunradiofoundation.org/recharge-station/ and for artist grants at sunradiofoundation.org/recharge-musician/. SUN RADIO broadcasts on a network of stations in CENTRAL TEXAS, including Triple A-Americana KTSN-A-K241DA-K261DW/AUSTIN, KCTI-K260CB/GONZALES-SAN MARCOS, KTHE/LLANO, KMSN/MASON, KDRP-LP/DRIPPING SPRINGS, KTSN-F-K295CK/BLOWOUT-LUCKENBACH, and KOWO-LP/WIMBERLEY, TX.

« see more Net News