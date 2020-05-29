Hamilton

CUMULUS News-Talk KGO-A/SAN FRANCISCO reporter and weekend "ON THE GO" host JOHN HAMILTON passed away TUESDAY (5/26) at 85.

HAMILTON joined KGO in 1971 and hosted his weekly show from 1987 until his retirement on MARCH 8th. His career started in VICTORIA, BC and VANCOUVER, with stops in PHOENIX and SAN DIEGO before moving to the BAY AREA at KPAT-A/KRE-A, where he worked in 1965-71.

CUMULUS SAN FRANCISCO VP/Market Manager DOUG HARVILL said, “JOHN was an institution and synonymous with KGO, having hosted his very popular weekend show, 'ON THE GO,' for 33 of his 65 years in radio. He loved coming to work every SUNDAY and talking with our listeners about travel. We’re going to miss him. He was a true gentleman both on and off the air."

« back to Net News