Stone (Photo: KRIV-TV)

HOUSTON TV and radio food show host CLEVERLEY STONE has passed away after a battle with uterine cancer at 68.

STONE, who worked as a Bridal Director for B. ALTMAN'S in NEW YORK and FOLEY'S in HOUSTON before segueing into the media as a bridal columnist for the now-defunct HOUSTON POST, hosted "THE CLEVERLEY SHOW" on ENTERCOM Sports KIKK-A (CBS SPORTS 650)/HOUSTON for 13 years, most recently 9a-noon (CT) SATURDAYS. She also hosted food segments on FOX O&O KRIV-TV (FOX 26)'s "FOX 26 MORNING NEWS" and founded HOUSTON RESTAURANT WEEKS to benefit the HOUSTON FOOD BANK, raising nearly $17 million for the charity since 2003; she was diagnosed with stage 4 uterine cancer last AUGUST.

