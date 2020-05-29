Donovan

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND's bracket contest to determine the station's greatest host of all time via TWITTER polls has selected JIM DONOVAN as the "GOAT of 'KNR."

DONOVAN, a #1 seed, defeated NATHAN ZEGURA 73%-27% to win the title after dispatching JORDAN ZIRM, JIMMY HANLIN, MATT FONTANA, EMMETT GOLDEN, and CASEY KULAS in the three week competition.

The contest, which featured CBS sportscaster JIM NANTZ voicing profiles of the Final Four, drew over 1.7 million TWITTER impressions, 236,724 engagements, and 207,470 votes at @ESPNCleveland.

