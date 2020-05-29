Layoffs

The widespread layoffs at CBS apparently did not spare CBS NEWS, with several prominent newscasters reportedly among the approximately 300 overall and 75 in the news division to be let go.

WHITE HOUSE correspondent MARK KNOLLER, whose encyclopedic knowledge of Presidential history has made him a prominent leader of the WHITE HOUSE press corps, was reported by HUFFPOST and NEW YORK MAGAZINE contributor YASHAR ALI to be among the casualties; KNOLLER, who reported from the WHITE HOUSE all day THURSDAY, acknowledged the outpouring of concern on TWITTER:

Thanks to all for the many kind words. Much appreciated. For the time being, I'm still on the job, still keeping count on the president. Will see what happens. Thanks again. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 28, 2020

Meanwhile, ALI added longtime PENTAGON reporter CAMI MCCORMICK and correspondent DEAN REYNOLDS to the CBS layoff list; ALL ACCESS has confirmed, however, that MCCORMICK was not laid off and continues with CBS.

7. I’m also told by three sources familiar with the matter that CBS News Pentagon reporter Cami McCormick has been laid off. While reporting for CBS in Afghanistan in 2009, Cami lost her leg after an IED hit a US Army vehicle she was traveling in. https://t.co/ylGSD8rf4p — Yashar Ali ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@yashar) May 28, 2020

8. Another legend laid off by CBS News, Dean Reynolds. Dean has served as a mentor and an inspiration for many on-air reporters. What a loss. — Yashar Ali ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@yashar) May 28, 2020

A request by ALL ACCESS for comment did not receive a response from CBS as of late THURSDAY.

The layoffs have impacted CBS local TV news operations, with several high-profile anchors, reporters, and weather forecasters on the list, including former KLOS/LOS ANGELES jock GARTH KEMP, who was let go from KCBS-TV/LOS ANGELES this week.

