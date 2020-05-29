Considerations For Opening

THE RECORDING ACADEMY PRODUCERS & ENGINEERS WING has just released a set of considerations for recording studios as the process of reopening begins across the country. It was made clear that the resource is not meant to supersede local guidelines but instead complement them with specifics, as informed by numerous studio owners, engineers and others who are striving to keep the music community safe while getting back to work.

Here are The Considerations.

Sr. Managing Dir/PRODUCERS & ENGINEERS WING – Recording Technology MAUREEN DRONEY writes:

"Dear Friends and Colleagues,

"As businesses around the country consider how to proceed with plans for partial and staggered reopenings, we understand that they are feeling a deep sense of responsibility and trepidation.

"Directives for opening are, of course, on a state-by-state and city-by-city basis. In the meantime, we have spoken with numerous recording studio owners, engineers and others around the country. Based on their suggested protocols, we’ve compiled a list of potential safety measures.

"THE PRODUCERS & ENGINEERS WING, like its membership, is resilient. The Wing has been a resource for the recording community for nearly 20 years, and will continue its work with you long after this crisis has passed. We hope this information is helpful, and wish you and your loved ones good health and safety as we navigate this crisis.

"Knowledge about the COVID-19 pandemic is constantly evolving, and, as always, we are open to, and grateful for, comments and suggestions from others in our recording community, so please feel free to contact us at pe.wing@recordingacademy.com.

"In addition to the guidelines below, we suggest you regularly consult national, state and local

government agency guidance, including from the CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION (CDC).

"The CDC’s guidance for businesses and employers is available at: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/organizations/businesses-employers.html."

