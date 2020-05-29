DeDe McGuire

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Rhythmic AC WQTX (STACKS 92.1)/LANSING, MI debuted COMPASS MEDIA’s syndicated “DEDE IN THE MORNING.” It airs weekdays from 5-10a (ET).

OM TERRY STEVENS said, "The playlist on STACKS 92.1 has a very fun, upbeat vibe. We needed a morning show that fit that vibe. All fun and no drama. After listening to DEDE IN THE MORNING and seeing the results she delivers in markets similar to ours, we are 100% confident that DEDE and her team are the perfect fit for AM drive on STACKS 92.1. LANSING is going to love her.”

DEDE added, “Thank you MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS and the STACKS 92.1 team. We all need to laugh right now, and we are excited to bring our fun and laughter to LANSING.”

Head of Content GEORGE "GEO" COOK said, “The rapid expansion of THE DEDE IN THE MORNING brand across the country continues to exceed expectations. DEDE’s comedy, format versatility, unique content, and unrivaled commitment to community has fueled #1 ratings in PPM and diary markets, even in the midst of the CORONAVIRUS pandemic.

We are ecstatic to partner with MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Owner DUKE WRIGHT, VP/Programming JEFF MCCARTHY, OM TERRY STEVENS and the STACKS 92.1 team to help them dominate in LANSING with DEDE.”

The show is distributed nationally via a partnership between SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP (SBG) Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS, and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS.

For more information, email nabramson@compassmedianetworks.com.

