Food Drive

The COVID-19 crisis hit NORTHERN MICHIGAN hard and has put tremendous pressure on area food banks, so MACDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING stations decided it was time to help. The week of MAY 18th became "Feeding NORTHERN MICHIGAN Week" and Top 40 WKHQ (106KHQ), AC WLXT (LITE 96.3), Adult Hits WZTC (104.5 BOB FM) and Country WLXV (96.7 THE BULL)/CADILLAC, MI all came together to fill the pantries of three area food banks.

All of the on air personalities got involved on a personal level, talking to listeners and finding ways to encourage donations. The morning shows dedicated one whole day to sharing stories, LITE 96.3 midday personality HEATHER LEIGH’s 8 year old daughter got into her piggy bank and went on air to challenge all area school kids to do the same and the 104.5 BOB-FM morning show grabbed drive by donations. DEAN ARMSTRONG of THE BULL morning show challenged all his listeners to meet his donation.

106KHQ PD ROBBY BRIDGES said, “Radio can make a big difference in the communities they serve and it was extra special to see the listeners of a heritage top 40 like 106KHQ help us help others!”

Mark Elliott, of the LITE 96.3 Breakfast Show added, “It’s not easy right now, with lots of folks hurting and needing help. Any other time, I would have parked myself and the mic on top of a truck in some parking lot asking for food donations, but we couldn’t do that. So I can’t thank our listeners and advertisers enough for their support and donations to our ‘virtual’ food drive."

OM DIANE SHANNON HANSELL coordinated the event. “I really wanted to raise $10,000. But once we started on air, the communities all came to together and we have $16,398 to give to area food banks. I’m so grateful to the staff for getting behind this and our to listeners and corporate partners for being so generous. It truly was amazing.”

The MANNA FOOD PROJECT, FATHER FRED FOUNDATION and FEEDING AMERICA NORTHWEST MICHIGAN will all benefit. For more information, DIANE SHANNON HANSELL is available at (231) 347-8713 or at Diane@lite96.com.

