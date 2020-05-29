Giving Back

Giving back to the community and industry that helped shape it into the station it is today, KSHE (95 REAL ROCK RADIO)/ST. LOUIS teamed up with the ST. LOUIS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION to raise money for the GATEWAY RESILIENCE FUND (GRF). The fund provides short-term monetary relief to employees and owners of independent bars, restaurants and shops in the ST. LOUIS area affected by closures and other circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listeners visited the KSHE Schstuff Store (online), to purchase the “Rockin’ Against COVID-19 Sweetmeat T-shirt” or the limited-edition KSHE 95 branded Face Mask with the 100% of the profits benefiting the fund. After nearly 8 weeks of sales, KSHE 95 raised $103,742.

“This is normally the time of year that KSHE would be gearing up for hot concerts, SUMMER beers, great food, and making great memories with our listeners and friends at restaurants and venues across the region. However, due to COVID-19, too many of our friends are hurting. Thanks to our generous listeners, we were able to offer a little help!” said Marketing and Advertising Director KRISTEN LEWIS.

