Price

The price by which MOMENTUM BROADCASTING LLC is selling KNOXVILLE-market Hot AC WJRV (106.1 THE RIVER)/OLIVER SPRINGS, TN and Oldies WTNQ/LA FOLLETTE, TN to RICKI LEE and AARON ISHMAEL's LOUD MEDIA (via LEE's SARATOGA MEDIA) is $325,000 plus an LMA beginning JULY 1st. The price was not disclosed when the deal was announced this week.

In other filings with the FCC, RFPJY, LLC is selling Silent WYPJ/DUE WEST, SC to LAKE HARTWELL RADIO, INC. for $280,000.

And applying for STAs were MICHIGAN COMMUNITY RADIO (W248CC/ECORSE, MI, relocation due to TV repack) and IROQUOIS COUNTY BROADCASTING COMPANY (WIBK-A/WATSEKA, IL).

