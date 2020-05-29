Something 'New' On The Way

Following a short run as QUARANTINE RADIO (NET NEWS 3/27), CMG Top 40 WFLC (HITS 97.3)/MIAMI is about to reboot on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3rd.

According to the site, the "under construction" graphics go away and something "new" takes its place, calling it a Grand Reopening.

Part of the on-air promotion involves highlighting "New Hit Music"!

CMG/MAIMI Dir./Operations JILL STRADA told ALL ACCESS, "This is legit, we are all under the hard hat for this as we are under construction for real, and will let it loose on JUNE 3rd. More, later!"

