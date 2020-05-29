Douglas Corner closes

Longtime NASHVILLE music venue DOUGLAS CORNER is closing its doors after 33 years in business. The club on 8th AVENUE SOUTH hosted live music six nights a week, and “has been a showcase venue for songwriters and artists such as GARTH BROOKS, TRISHA YEARWOOD, ALAN JACKSON, BLAKE SHELTON, KEITH URBAN, ERIC CHURCH and others,” according to its web site. Among the many others who have played there are JON BON JOVI, NEIL DIAMOND, KEVIN COSTNER, CHEAP TRICK and JOHN PRINE.

DOUGLAS CORNER was started in 1987 by recording engineer MERVIN LOUQUE and businessman RICK MARTIN as a place to showcase new singers and songwriters. BROOKS held his fist fan club party at the venue, and presented LOUQUE with the printing plate that was used to make the FAN FAIR posters for the event.

The club has been closed since MARCH 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LOUQUE announced the shuttering YESTERDAY (5/28) in a FACEBOOK video, saying the decision “breaks my heart.” Watch it below.

« back to Net News