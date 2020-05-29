Winners

The NEW YORK STATE ASSOCIATED PRESS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of its News and Broadcast Contest Awards for 2019. The organization canceled its annual Awards Banquet due to the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic.

Radio and podcast winners included:

First Amendment Award: GEORGE JOSEPH and DAVID LEWIS, NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A/NEW YORK, “Uncovering Secret Lists of Police Officers Credibility Problems.”

Outstanding News Operation, Radio I: ENTERCOM News WCBS-A/NEW YORK

Outstanding News Operation, Radio II: WESTERN NEW YORK PUBLIC BROADCASTING ASSOCIATION News-Talk WBFO/BUFFALO

NYSAPA Lifetime Achievement Award: WAMC INC. News-Talk WAMC/ALBANY, NY Pres./CEO ALAN CHARTOCK

Radio Division I:

Spot News Coverage: ENTERCOM News WCBS-A/NEW YORK, “The JERSEY CITY Shooting”

Investigative & Watchdog Reporting: BETH FERTIG, NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A/NEW YORK, “A Mother and Daughter Both Have HIV. The U.S. Lets in Only One.”

Continuing Coverage: BLOOMBERG News WBBR-A/NEW YORK, "BOEING's Grounded 737 Max”

Public Service: FORDHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/NEW YORK, “BRONX Connections: The Faces of Gun Violence”

Enterprise Reporting: JESSICA GOULD, WNYC, “NYC Department of Education Failed to Protest Students from Sexual Assault”

Feature Story: SEAN ADAMS, WCBS-A, “Stories from Main Street: Dr. VITALONE”

Documentary: WFUV, “STONEWALL 50: FROM UPRISING TO THE GAY RIGHTS MOVEMENT”

News Series: PETER HASKELL, WCBS-A, "The New Pain of Sandy”

Sports Coverage: WCBS-A, “The 50th Anniversary of The Miracle METS”

Sports Feature: RYAN YE and ELIZA KRAVITZ, HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY Variety WRHU/HEMPSTEAD, “BELMONT Jockeys Visit Children at RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE”

Use of Sound: JENNIFER VANASCO, WAYNE SHULMISTER and JIM O’GRADY, WNYC, “Why We Remember STONEWALL”

Digital Presence: ENTERCOM News WINS-A/NEW YORK

Podcast: STEVE BURNS, AL JONES and BILL TYNAN, WCBS-A, “THE BREAK DOWN”

Weathercast: WINS, “NEW YORK CITY Snow Squall”

Newscast: WCBS-A

ART ATHENS General Excellence of Individual Reporting: PETER HASKELL, WCBS-A

Radio Division II:

Spot News Coverage: JOSH LANDES, WAMC INC. News-Talk WAMC/ALBANY, NY, “Tragedy Hits SHEFFIELD Family”

Investigative & Watchdog Reporting: LAUREN ROSENTHAL, ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY News-Talk WSLU (NORTH COUNTRY PUBLIC RADIO)/CANTON, NY, “Assaulted on the Job, Then Fred: What Happened to the SEAWAY’s Safety Officer?”

Continuing Coverage: WESTERN NEW YORK PUBLIC BROADCASTING ASSOCIATION News-Talk WBFO/BUFFALO, “BUFFALO’s Bishop MALONE and the Clergy Abuse Scandal”

Public Service: SARAH GAGER, WSKG PUBLIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS COUNCIL News-Talk WSKG-F/BINGHAMTON, “Vote For Three: A Look at NEW YORK’s 6th Judicial District Race”

Enterprise Reporting: BRETT DAHLBERG, WXXI PUBLIC BROADCASTING COUNCIL News-Talk WXXI-A/ROCHESTER, “ROCHESTER Has a Bike Lane Problem”

Feature Story: DAVID SOMMERSTEIN, WSLU, “60 years and Counting: ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY Couple Pieces it Together and Makes it Last”

Documentary: THOMAS O’NEIL-WHITE and BRIGID JAIPAUL-VALENZA, WBFO, “THE WORKING POOR”

News Series: WSLU, “Piecing it Together”

Sports Coverage: MICHAEL MROZIAK, WBFO, “Marathon Hockey Game Puts Cancer on Ice”

Sports Feature: JAMES BROWN, WXXI-A, “Football Pioneer HENRY MCDONALD”

Use of Sound: JAY MORAN, WBFO, “County Fair Focuses on Agriculture Over Artifice”

Digital Presence: JUAN VAZQUEZ, WXXI-A

Podcast: BRIAN MANN and EMILY RUSSELL, WSLU, ”“FOREVER WILD: HOW THE ADIRONDACKS SHAPED AMERICA’S THINKING ABOUT WILDERNESS PRESERVATION”

Weathercast: PAUL CAIANO and GARETT ARGIANAS, WAMC

Newscast: WSLU

ART ATHENS General Excellence of Individual Reporting: BRIAN SHIELDS, WAMC

College Radio:

BILL LEAF Memorial Award for Best Regularly Scheduled Local News Program: WRHU

CHRIS ULANOWSKI Memorial Award for Best News Story:JONAH KARP, NEWHOUSE SCHOOL-Radio/SYRACUSE, “The Road Back”

Podcast, Newspapers, Division II: WILL DOOLITTLE and ADAM COLVER, GLENS FALLS POST-STAR, “ALZHEIMER’S CHRONICLES”

Podcast, Newspapers, Division III: SAL MAIORANA, ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE, "BUFFALO BILLS BREAKDOWN"

Podcast, Newspapers, Division IV: ANDREW GROSS, JIM BAUMBACH and MARK LAMONICA, NEWSDAY, "ISLAND ICE"

Podcast, TV, Division I: NBC O&O WNBC-TV (NBC 4)/NEW YORK, "QUESTION AUTHORITY"

Podcast, TV, Division II: TEGNA NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV/BUFFALO, "JAMESTOWN"

Podcast, TV, Division III: TONY CHIAVAROLI and JOE VERES, LILLY BROADCASTING ABC-CBS-CW affiliate WENY-TV/ELMIRA, "ARE YOU WATER READY?"

