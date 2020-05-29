Daniel York

COX MEDIA GROUP has announced that AT&T SEVP/Content Officer DANIEL YORK has been named Pres./CEO, replacing KIM GUTHRIE (NET NEWS 5/6).

Private Equity APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT Co-Lead Partner DAVID SAMBUR said, "I’m excited to welcome DAN as the President and CEO of COX MEDIA GROUP. He has an outstanding record of leadership in this industry, and of operating efficiently, creating strategic vision, and inspiring organizations to innovate and grow.”

CMG Exec. Chairman STEVE PRUETT will continue in that role, and said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome DAN as the President/CEO of COX MEDIA GROUP. He has a background of success in media, content, distribution, operations, and successfully leading large organizations. Most importantly, he embraces contemporary thinking as the media landscape continues to evolve. We have full confidence he is the right person to lead CMG in the next phase of the company’s growth.”

YORK noted, “I am excited to lead COX MEDIA GROUP, a company that has the most talented team and leadership in the industry. I have always admired and respected the unparalleled quality of CMG’s 90+ TV and radio stations, digital and advertising platforms, and the company’s unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity. The past few months have underscored that there is no substitute for the most important and valuable content in the ecosystem, market-leading local news and entertainment. I look forward to working with the Board and the CMG team as we continue to enhance our partnerships with our advertisers, content providers and distribution outlets to best serve our communities and millions of viewers and listeners.”

