Mason (Photo: Dylan Rucker)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to NEIL MASON, drummer for BIG MACHINE RECORDS trio THE CADILLAC THREE, and his wife, CHELSEA EAGER, who are expecting their first child. The couple, who wed in JANUARY, have a baby girl due this summer.

"CHELSEA and I are so excited to welcome our first child into the world this summer," MASON told PEOPLE.com. "We can't wait to meet her! She is already so loved by us and our families."

Check out the INSTAGRAM post, here.

