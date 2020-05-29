Home Free (Photo:David McClister)

ALL ACCESS extends congratulations to HOME FREE member ADAM CHANCE and longtime girlfriend SAMANTHA "SAMI" MATARANTE, who are now engaged.

CHANCE had hoped to propose in PARIS while overseas on the band's "Dive Bar Saints World Tour" earlier this year, but lost the opportunity due to the effects of COVID-19. Instead, he popped the question at home while recording the entire experience on camera. The footage can be seen at the end of HOME FREE's music video for their rendition of JASON ISBELL's "Cover Me Up." Watch the video here.

"MARCH 17th was our two-year anniversary, so I just decided to go for it," CHANCE told PEOPLE.com. "We were wearing onesies, and she thought we were about to record something goofy for INSTAGRAM, but I got down on one knee instead. I couldn't wait. It was the best decision I've ever made."

