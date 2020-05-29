Community Support

In VERMONT, one in four people struggle to find adequate food in the best of times, but the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) has exasperated that situation.

Each year the VERMONT FOOD BANK along with support from NORTHEAST BROADCASTING Triple A WNCS (104.7 THE POINT)/BURLINGTON sponsors a POINT TO POINT riding and running event to help fund its activities but this year will be different: On AUGUST 1st the non-profit will be conducting a VIRTUAL POINT TO POINT event.

Learn more here.



