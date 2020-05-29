People Are Listening

NIELSEN's APRIL 2020 data release for 44 diary markets in the 50-11 rank has WESTWOOD ONE's PIERRE BOUVARD pointing to AM/FM radio retaining 97% of prior listening volumes in those markets, which he says "dispel(s) the current myth heard from NEW YORK CITY-based media planners and strategists: 'No one is driving now, so no one is listening to AM/FM radio. That’s why I’m buying PANDORA and SPOTIFY.'"

BOUVARD's post on WESTWOOD ONE's site contends that buyers are making decisions based on their own anecdotal experiences rather than data, citing GEOPATH data showing miles traveled matching or exceeding prior year volumes and off just 10% year-to-year in the MAY 11-17 week, with the volume down much more in the top 25 markets than in markets 26 and smaller, and APPLE MAPS showing similar results.

As for overall listening, BOUVARD notes that the combined PPM and diary numbers in MAY show AM/FM retaining 93% of pre-COVID-19 reach levels and 86% of pre-COVID-19 average quarter-hour audiences. And he adds that EDISON RESEARCH Share of Ear data shows a vast majority of Americans not being reached by PANDORA or SPOTIFY while a schedule on AM/FM radio reaches a majority of PANDORA and SPOTIFY listeners for free.

