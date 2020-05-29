Watershed Festival

WATERSHED MUSIC AND CAMPING FESTIVAL, which had been set to kick off on FRIDAY, JULY 31st, has been rescheduled for FRIDAY, July 30th through SUNDAY, AUGUST 1st, 2021, due to COVID-19.

The event will take place at the GEORGE AMPITHEATRE in GEORGE, WA and feature DIERKS BENTLEY, TIM MCGRAW and THOMAS RHETT as headliners. Main stage performerswill include: TENILLE ARTS, KELSEA BALLERINI, BLANCO BROWN, BILLY CURRINGTON, TRAVIS DENNING, RUSSELL DICKERSON, LINDSAY ELL, MORGAN EVANS, GONE WEST featuring COLBIE CAILLAT, HARDY, RANDY HOUSER, ASHLEY MCBRYDE and JON PARDI.

All passes previously purchased for 2020 will be honored in 2021. Full refunds will also be available through SUNDAY, JUNE 28th, 2020.

