Burned Down

The studios of SANTAMARIA BROADCASTING Regional Mexican KMNV-A-K239CJ (LA RAZA 95.7)/MINNEAPOLIS were destroyed by fire THURSDAY night (5/28) during the unrest after GEORGE FLOYD's death at the hands of police. The station's facilities at 3003 27th Avenue South and E. Lake Street were just east of the TARGET and CUB FOODS stores where the protests and looting were centered, and a block east of the MINNEAPOLIS POLICE DEPARTMENT's 3rd Precinct building that was burned down.

The station posted on FACEBOOK, "As you may already know, the building where our facilities were located was burned down by the same horde that looted dozens of businesses along Lake St. without the authorities intervening to contain them. Right now we are evaluating the options we have and through social media we will be informing you."

« see more Net News