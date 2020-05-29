Abby Bannon

Singer-songwriter ABBY BANNON, whose song, ”Here's To You” has become a viral hit among young graduates, has signed a publishing deal with NASHVILLE-based FOURWARD MUSIC. The deal was announced TODAY (5/29), the same day the 18-year-old graduates from high school in CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN.

“Here’s To You,” which BANNON wrote with two friends earlier this spring, has been featured on “CBS SUNDAY MORNING” and is the theme song of VARSITY BRANDS’ #GradChallenge2020 on social media.

"We are excited to have ABBY BANNON signed to our publishing roster,” said FOURWARD Pres. SHANNON HATCH. "She is a perfect fit to our diverse team and we can’t wait for the world to hear and recognize her talent."

BANNON plans to enroll at NASHVILLE’s BELMONT UNIVERSITY in the fall.

