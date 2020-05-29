Folds Of Honor Tennessee

The TENNESSEE chapter of FOLDS OF HONOR has raised $100,000 to support the nonprofit organization's educational scholarships through its "Rock n Raise" virtual concert series. The series, which took place MONDAY, MAY 25th through WEDNESDAY, MAY 27th, featured digital performances by LEE BRICE, TYLER FARR and JUSTIN MOORE, and encouraged viewers to donate to the cause.

"The series raised over $100,000 for FOLDS Of HONOR and the families of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom," said CHRISTOPHER KING, President of the FOLDS OF HONOR TENNESSEE chapter. A huge thank you to LEE, TYLER, JUSTIN, their bands and teams for donating the time to this worthy cause and to everyone who made this special event happen.”

