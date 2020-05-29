Ben Burgess

BIG LOUD RECORDS has signed singer-songwriter BEN BURGESS to its roster. The DALLAS native is featured on “Heartbreak,” a track on DIPLO’s newly-released Country album, “DIPLO Presents THOMAS WESLEY’s Chapter 1: Snake Oil.”

The WARNER CHAPEL MUSIC songwriter has had cuts by the JONAS BROTHERS, TYLER RICH, PAT GREEN, LIL WAYNE, DIERKS BENTLEY, and BIG LOUD label-mates MORGAN WALLEN and HARDY, among many others. His songs have been featured on ABC-TV’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” and in commercials for MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL, XBOX and LEXUS.

“Signing to BIG LOUD is my dream come true,” said BURGESS. “Their roster and team are like family to me. It just all makes sense. They’ve always ‘gotten me,’ and what I do. I couldn’t be more excited about our future.”

“There are people in life you encounter that you instantly know you’ll never meet another person like them – that’s BEN BURGESS,” said BIG LOUD Partner/CEO SETH ENGLAND. “In addition to his top-level musical talent, he just might be the ‘Most Interesting Man in the World.’ Thank you BEN, for trusting BIG LOUD to partner with you in your genius.”

« see more Net News