A New Sound For WTOP

REELWORLD has unveiled the new sonic brand identity for HUBBARD RADIO’s News WTOP (103.5)/WASHINGTON DC. The official on-air rollout begins TODAY, JUNE 1st.

The new sound & imaging package for WTOP was created by REELWORLD co-founder ERIK HUBER and his SEATTLE-based production team

REELWORLD CXO CRAIG WALLACE said, “This has been our favorite news story of the year by far. From my first call with GREG STRASSELL, to the detailed discussions we had with the team in DC, it was clear from the start that we were going to be creating something special. We were incredibly excited to have the opportunity to craft a new sonic identity for such a prestigious station in our nation’s capital and our team’s production talents and pride in their work really shines through in the final product.”

WTOP’s Director of News & Programming JULIA ZIEGLER adds, “Everything we put on our air has a purpose. Our goal was to make our station imaging match the urgency of our 24/7 constantly-updated news product in a modern and elevated way. When I listen to these new music beds, I say to myself, ‘that is what news should sound like in 2020.’”

The package consists of 10 unique themes, covering all essential station benchmarks. From Top of Hour to Traffic, Business, Weather and more, each theme is designed to create a specific mood and energy and deliver the proven brand recall of a REELWORLD sonic logo.

More details are available here.

