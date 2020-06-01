Young Bumper At The Mic

ALL ACCESS is saddened to pass along the news that BUMPER MORGAN (aka SCOTT BEELS) has passed away (5/24) at age 59 after a yearlong battle with AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS (ALS). He was surrounded by his wife of 32 years, KIM, and his children CHRISTOPHER and his wife AZRA, STEPHANIE, and GRIFFIN when he passed away at his home in MARSTONS MILLS, MA.

During a radio career of more than four decades, BUMPER was a Producer, DJ and/or Production Director at many radio stations across the country. His first radio gig was in 1977 in at hometown station KRIZ/PHOENIX and he was inducted into the "KRIZ Rock-n-Roll Hall Of Fame" in 2013.

BUMPER was on the air at stations like KZZP/PHOENIX, KPUR/AMARILLO, KRIG/ODESSA-MIDLAND, KJ-100/LOUISVILLE, WBZZ (B-94)/PITTSBURGH, 13Q WQUE/NEW ORLEANS, WGCL/CLEVELAND, KTFM/SAN ANTONIO, TX, Y107/NASHVILLE, 104 THE CORE/NASHVILLE, OLDIES 101.1, WCOD, WXTK, FRANK-FM AND PIXY-103/CAPE COD. His talent was recognized by the MASSACHUSETTS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS in 2012.

MORGAN racked up many awards as he imaged some of AMERICA’s greatest radio stations, international, internet and television stations, as well as entertainers and authors, including: POWER 93 (THE POWER PIG)/TAMPA, WGCI/CHICAGO, WMJI/CLEVELAND, Y107/NASHVILLE, XHTZ/SAN DIEGO, HOT 102/MILWAUKEE, WWTN/NASHVILLE, WJLB/DETROIT, KEZY/ANAHEIM, KZZP/PHOENIX, WBLS/NYC, KALC (ALICE 106)/DENVER, ATLANTIC 252, ENERGY 108/TORONTO, SJTV /AN JOAQUIN VALLEY, KXNT/LAS VEGAS, LAS VEGAS ENTERTAINERS, COLIN FOSTER, MICHAEL W. SMITH, THE DAVE RAMSEY SHOW, and produced a weekly syndicated show "RETRO REWIND."

Share your BUMPER MORGAN memories on his FACEBOOK page.

