Condolences To WKKT/Charlotte’s Paul Schadt On The Passing Of His Father
June 1, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS sends condolences to COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME member and iHEARTMEDIA WKKT (96.9 THE KAT)/CHARLOTTE morning host PAUL SCHADT on the loss of his father. WILLIAM SCHADT SR., a World War II veteran, passed away on TUESDAY, MAY 26th at the age of 92.
PAUL posted on FACEBOOK, “Been a tough week. He’s in a better place.” A private service is planned. Send condolences to PAUL here.
