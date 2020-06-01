William Schadt Sr.

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME member and iHEARTMEDIA WKKT (96.9 THE KAT)/CHARLOTTE morning host PAUL SCHADT on the loss of his father. WILLIAM SCHADT SR., a World War II veteran, passed away on TUESDAY, MAY 26th at the age of 92.

PAUL posted on FACEBOOK, “Been a tough week. He’s in a better place.” A private service is planned. Send condolences to PAUL here.

« back to Net News